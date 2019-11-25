Writers for the Netflix series have revealed the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 8. The midseason finale title teases an awesome albeit heartbreaking story.

The writers took to Twitter to share that the episode 8 title is "Spoiler Alert" and that Kevin Alejandro will direct the episode. Only a few were able to guess what the mid-season finale will be called when the writers gave just one letter as a clue for the title.

Fans cannot help but think that "Spoiler Alert" is a foreboding of some kind. Lucifans responded to the tweet with their assumptions that Episode 8 will be "heartbreaking and angsty." This is not just because Chris Rafferty wrote the story, but also because Alejandro, who plays Detective Dan Espinoza aka Detective Douche, will direct it.

"This is well... i have no clue what to expect of this ep. but heartbreak xD with @chris_rafferty writing it. but mostly OMD @kevinmalejandro is the director ❤❤ this is so awesome. after once open [sic] a time it just can be amazing and will blow our minds," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others believe that "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 8 is going to be awesome because Alejandro is the director. He once helmed Season 3 Episode 26, which was intended for Season 4, and almost never made it on screens. The episode, titled "Once Upon A Time," envisioned an alternate universe where Lucifer (Tom Ellis) never met Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

"Kevin did such an amazing job on 3x26 he deserves this and I cant wait to see it," another fan wrote.

As for Rafferty, he has written several episodes for "Lucifer," including the heartbreaking "A Priest Walks Into A Bar." In it, the devil befriended a priest, Father Frank. Sadly, the priest died and Lucifer cried in rage against God for taking him away. It was one of the episodes in Season 1 that really touched viewers' hearts to see the Devil cry.

Fans are already expecting a tearjerker of a midseason finale for "Lucifer" Season 5, given the writer's penchant for heartbreaking stories. Rafferty also wrote "A Good Day To Die," which saw Lucifer sacrificing himself to save Chloe. He purposely died so he can go to Hell and get the antidote for the poison that is slowly killing the detective.