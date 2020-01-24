A photo seemingly taken from the set of "Lucifer" Season 5 hints at the addition of John Glover to the cast of Episode 9, which according to fans is going to feature a family gathering of sorts.

The photo shows the "Smallville" actor holding what definitely looks like a script for the Netflix series and he is showing it to someone. It is hard to make out the words printed on the script. But according to Full Circle Cinema, what he has is the script for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9, which has the word "Family" written for the title.

Lucifans do not know the title of the said episode yet. The writers did not give any clue or even reveal the title for fear of it spoiling the story. They said it is super spoilery to even mention. Instead, they shared a picture of the episode board that teased at Trixie killing someone or something that starts with a letter "l."

Following #Lucifer 508's "Spoiler Alert" we will not be doing a title guess for 509 ðŸ˜” -- 'cause the title is super spoilery -- but we will be releasing a little something to tide you over tomorrow...ðŸ˜ˆðŸ¤”ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜ˆ #LuciferSeason5 November 26, 2019

So as we said because of spoilers, you won't get to guess @Henderson_Joe 's #Lucifer 509 title but here's a picture of our episode board to tide you over... ðŸ˜ˆðŸ¤”ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/CvFPn6K341 — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) November 27, 2019

Interestingly, Glover's photo comes after eagle-eyed fans spotted a photo of the script on Reddit. The now-deleted post shows "Family Gathering" written on the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9. Some say this is when Dennis Haysbert is going to first appear as God.

Now fans believe that Glover, who played Lionel Luthor in "Smallville," will play the character of an angel in "Lucifer." Perhaps he is a family member who has come to join the gathering. It would be interesting to see who he plays if he has indeed been cast in the show.

"Any idea what role he's playing? I'd heard he was playing some kind of Angel but I think it was just Reddit rumours," one fan commented on the photo. Another wrote, "God might take different forms and he might be one of them. I think John Glover plays an angel though."

Co-showrunner Joe Henderson wrote the story for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9 and he teased that it is going to be emotional. He admitted that he cried multiple times, while Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar) chimed in and said he cannot wait for fans to see the episode.

Glover's possible appearance in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9 further confirms that Lucifer's earth exists within the DC multiverse. The Devil already made a cameo in DC's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover and Glover in Superman's "Smallville" universe.