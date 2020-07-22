New photos from "Lucifer" Season 5 introduces Alexander Koch as Pete Daily, Ella Lopez's new love interest.

"It's a match made in heaven" when Ella (Aimee Garcia) meets Pete, whom Garcia described as the "male version of Ella." Pete is "just as geeky" as she is and of course they hit it off right away. They share the same interests and go on dates which is a first for the CSI.

"It's just bad news bears in the love department for Ella [at the beginning of season 5], which I like because she can't be perfect. Then, she finally, finally, finally, dates a good guy," Garcia told Entertainment Weekly of Koch's character, described as "endearing, nerdy, and friendly."

Pete is a reporter in Los Angeles and he and Ella cross paths when he works on a case that Chloe Decker and Lucifer are investigating.

In Season 4, Ella went through a crisis of faith following Charlotte Richards' (Tricia Helfer) death. She questioned her faith in God as much as Detective Dan (Kevin Alejandro) did after the lawyer's tragic death. Their shared disbelief in the greater power led to a brief hook up that they later regretted and felt awkward about. In "Lucifer" Season 5 though, Ella's love life takes a sweet turn with Pete's appearance.

"It's so much more intimate because it's not just physical. They go to 'Star Trek' conventions, and they go to dinner and there's wine and candles. They speak Klingon together," Garcia shared of Pete and Ella's romance.

However, Ella's love life is not the only interesting part of her story arc in "Lucifer" season 5. The usually cheerful, bubbly, and friendly CSI goes through a "crisis of self," which according to Garcia, "will be hard to watch but also very relatable."

"While she went a little bit to her darker side in season 4, I think in season 5 we're going to see this unapologetic, almost real-life angel spiral a little bit with who she is and we're gonna get to see a side of her that isn't Susie Sunshine and hopefully every girl and every guy who watches the show will say, 'Oof, we've been there,'" Garcia said.

"Lucifer" Season 5 premieres on Netflix with the first eight episodes on Aug. 21. It is not known when and how many episodes Koch appears as Ella's love interest in the upcoming season.