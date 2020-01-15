Deckerstar fans should brace themselves following Ildy Modrovich's revelation that "Lucifer" Season 5 will be emotionally high on Lucifer and Chloe Decker's story.

Lucifans want more than ever to see the Devil and the detective end up together in the show. There have been several missed opportunities and viewers just want to know whether the two lovebirds will finally get their happy ending in "Lucifer" Season 5.

One fan asked Modrovich for any tease about Deckerstar's relationship in the fifth and final season of the Netflix series.

"Can you please tell us something about Deckerstar in season 5A? thank you queen," the fan tweeted, to which Modrovich replied, "Just that it will be a rollercoaster of many feels." She added the hashtags #Lucifer, #LuciferSeason5, and #LUCIFERONNTEFLIX along to her response, which is a photo of a scared-looking Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) on the rollercoaster.

Deckerstar fans shared their reaction to Modrovich's tease through GIFs from "Lucifer." They are already anticipating a heartbreaking season for Lucifer and Chloe.

"Should we prepare ourself [sic] to cryin? i'd bring packs of handkerchief then," one fan commented and another wrote, "I'm so excited! We can get through the angst and pain feels, as long as they will eventually (and very soon I hope) get together and we get the happy, soft, sexy & romantic feels as well. We have waited for that for too long. And a happy ending for them please."

Modrovich has been giving Deckerstar clues on Twitter in the past weeks. In December, she revealed that there will be many Deckerstar moments in "Lucifer" Season 5. She and co-creator Joe Henderson are Deckerstar fans, so they obviously want to give the characters' relationship a good story. Henderson recently confirmed that the installment will explore what is left to explore about Lucifer and Chloe's relationship.

Fans can expect a "happy ending" for Chloe and Lucifer in "Lucifer" Season 5. Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, confirmed this in a past interview. He also revealed that viewers will know right away in the first episode what the Devil's intentions are. Ellis also admitted that he wants to see Deckerstar get their happy ever after.