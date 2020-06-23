Lucifans can finally sigh with relief after months of waiting for news about the release of "Lucifer" Season 5. It has been confirmed that the show will return to Netflix on Aug. 21.

The streaming giant released a video compilation of the scenes from Season 4 to announce the return of the show. The clip titled "Lucifer's Sexiest Moments" does not show footage from the upcoming season, but it confirmed that the installment will arrive on Aug.21.

Moreover, a search for the series on Netflix unveiled the release date which read "Season 5 Part 1 Coming 21 August." The announcement was later removed but not before a few fans spotted it and shared it online.

The show's cast and showrunners quickly confirmed the quiet announcement on their respective social media pages. One of the show's writers, Chris Rafferty, told fans that their wait will be worth it. He assured them that "Lucifer" Season 5 is going to be "epic."

THE RELEASE DATE IS OFFICIAL! #Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 will be available on Netflix August 21st. Yes, we KNOW thatâ€™s not soon enough for you, but thatâ€™s the soonest it will be ready. But trust me, these 8 epic, super-sized episodes will be worth the wait... ðŸ˜ˆ #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/RChuLZW7r1 — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) June 22, 2020

Tricia Helfer, who played Charlotte Richards and Mum in the past seasons, retweeted Rafferty's post and commented, "Yay!" Meanwhile, other writers also chimed in and shared their excitement in sharing the "Lucifer" Season 5 release date with fans.

"Yep... Aug 21! The rumors are true, my darling demons. #LuciferSeason5 is dropping 8.21.20. Until then, enjoy these 66.6 seconds of deliciousness," tweeted co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich.

The promo video for "Lucifer" Season 5 may not contain fresh scenes from the upcoming season. However, it did give a tease at an intimate Deckerstar moment near the end of the video. The moment fans have been waiting for may finally happen in the installment. Lucifer and Chloe Decker will have a steamy encounter and maybe this time, it is not just from the detective's dream.

GUYS LUCIFER HAS CHLOE UP AGAINST THE WALL pic.twitter.com/dO1rC0GgTZ — Charly | ðŸ’ƒ (@csdeckerstar) June 22, 2020

Do you understand that Lucifer pushed Chloe to the wall, they both can't even breath, and he has her in his arm?



IM DONE — MirðŸŒº (@biebshus) June 22, 2020

The 16-episode "Lucifer" Season 5 will be released in two parts with the first as reported, coming on Aug. 21. Now fans will just have to wait for an official trailer and updates on when filming for the final episode will resume.