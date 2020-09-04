Filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 16 will continue on Sept. 24 and according to sources, production will then start on the sixth and final season.

Lead star Tom Ellis said last month that they still have 60 percent left to shoot for Episode 16, titled "A Chance at a Happy Ending." He hinted that production will resume in September but did not say when exactly. Sources for TV Line revealed that the cast and crew will head back to Los Angeles to resume filming on the 24th. After which, they will segue into filming for Season 6.

"So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six," Ellis said in an interview with Pilot TV.

There is no update yet when "Lucifer" Season 5B, or the remaining eight episodes, will arrive on Netflix. The Welsh star hoped for a December release or early 2021, which should be enough time for post-production after the September filming.

In related news, Richard Speight Jr. teased what fans can expect from "Lucifer" Season 5B Episode 13, which he directed. He said the hour-long episode, titled "A Little Harmless Stalking," will focus on Dr. Linda Martin (Rachel Harris) and will show another side of her character.

"She plays very heavy in my episode, which, by the way, was a real treat, because she's a powerhouse actress and funny as all get out, so that was a delight," Speight told The Wrap.

"So much of my episode really centers around her. There of course is always the powerhouse wizardry of Tom Ellis and his storyline, but my episode specifically wasn't hammering home that through-line," he added.

Speight called it a "powerful episode on several levels." He teased that Dr. Linda will "get in over her head in a situation that is very unlike her to get involved in — but she does so for reasons that will make sense as the show progresses." In "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 13, fans will see a different Linda, not one who is always funny. He said "there is a lot of heart to her character" and Lucifans will "see a lot of that heart in this episode."