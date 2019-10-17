The guessing game for episode titles continues for "Lucifer" Season 5 and the show's writers recently revealed the 5th episode may focus on the angel Amenadiel.

Co-showrunner and writer Joe Henderson writes "Lucifer" season 5 episode 5 is called "Detective Amenadiel" with Sam Hill as director. Anything can happen in this episode and as the writers teased on Twitter, fans could see Amenadiel as Detective Daniel Espinoza's (Kevin Alejandro) new partner or perhaps Chloe Decker's (Lauren German).

Of course, to avoid spoilers Henderson has not responded to fans' speculations and guesses. One fan wrote that episode 5 may see Amenadiel trying to discover all the Chloe-Lucifer drama about her being a miracle and the only one who can make Lucifer bleed whenever she is around him.

Meanwhile, another guessed that Amenadiel is trying to find ways on how to bring his brother back to the human realm after he returned to Hell in the Season 4 finale. Others hoped that "Lucifer" season 5 episode 5 means the angel becomes Chloe's guardian as entrusted by his brother since he is no longer there to watch over her.

Then there are those who want to see Amenadiel partner up with Dan so the latter can have some redemption. It would also make sense to team them up since they work well together and share a bromance.

Interestingly, the title reveal coincides with the announcement of Tricia Helfer's return as Mum in "Lucifer" Season 5. TV Line shared the first image of the character and she looks different, far from the sexy Charlotte/Mum that fans have grown accustomed to seeing in the series.

This time, Mum looks decent, elegant and sophisticated. Her promotional photo teased that she has traded her sexy and revealing outfits for dainty dresses. The manner of Mum's return is still under wrap.

Her appearance is a mystery following Charlotte/Mum's fate in Season 3. To recap, Charlotte died when she saved Amenadiel from Pierce and the angel flew her to Heaven. Lucifer banished Mum to an empty void where she can rule and start a new life. Perhaps Detective Amenadial makes it his mission to find out who this woman is in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 5.