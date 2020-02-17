The writers for the Netflix series had Lucifans all worried after they revealed the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 14, which is "Nothing Lasts Forever."

Chris Rafferty did not make it hard for fans to guess his title clue for Episode 14. The number 0, the last two episodes of the fifth season, and the infinity symbol had viewers mostly guessing it as "Nothing Lasts Forever," and they were right.

Per usual, the writers shared a photo of the script for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 14 to reveal the title. Written by Rafferty and directed by Lisa Demaine, the episode had fans worrying about Deckerstar's fate.

The title could mean anything, but Lucifans are worried that it has something to do with Deckerstar's romance. They shared their hope that Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and Lucifer (Tom Ellis) do not break up in "Lucifer" Season 5.

"Could mean anything... I trust you Chris... ok, I know you will make us suffer a lot, like really a lot ... but just saying it musn't be #Deckerstar related... or if so... there's air for... *cough season6 cough*" one fan commented.

"#LuciFansyou know how devilish the@LUCIFERwriters our [sic]...it could mean a lot of things. P.S.@chris_rafferty I hope this is not about #Deckerstar LuciFans get really worked up over their favorite couple...You'll hear from them..just FYI," another wrote.

You just like torturing us aren't y'allðŸ˜­ This better not be about deckerstar pic.twitter.com/VcUxAyHyk0 February 14, 2020

Meanwhile, other fans suggested that "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 14 could mean the end of the devil's hatred toward himself or his anger towards his father. Likewise, "Nothing Lasts Forever" could supposedly refer to the end of hard times and could be about moving forward to something better.

"Just rip our hearts out before Ildy puts them back together, why don't ya. I'm not that worried. I know you'll do us right in the end. Plus I also think this has to do with Lucifer and his celestial family so I'm excited," another Lucifan tweeted.

On the other hand, one fan pointed out that "Nothing Lasts Forever" could be a subtle hint that Rafferty will write more episodes after "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 14. Netflix is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. Television and co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson to renew the series for another run.