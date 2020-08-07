"Lucifer" Season 5 Part 1 is going to make viewers feel all sorts of emotions from sadness to joy especially in Episodes 3 and 5, which are going to be funny and emotional, respectively.

When "Lucifer" Season 5 opens, months have already passed since the devil left the human realm to return to hell. It may have been months on earth but time moves faster down under so the chances that Lucifer (Tom Ellis) still remembers how to be a detective is slim. However, Lucifer proves otherwise as he puts his detective skills to good use in the season premiere titled "Really Sad Devil Guy." He does this even while at his domain, which is going to be fun to watch.

"The opener for Season 5 is pretty fun, in that Lucifer uses some of the skills he learned over the years from the Detective to solve a mystery Down, Down Under (meaning, in Hell) — and maybe even help Chloe (Lauren German) along the way with a case she tackles topside," TV Line's Matt Webb Mitovich said.

Mitovich shared some of the other best moments from the first eight episodes of "Lucifer" Season 5 which arrives on Netflix on Aug. 21. He said he binge-watched all episodes and can say that Episode 3 is the "funniest." He did not say exactly why, but shared that the episode titled "¡Diablo!" "deals with a murder on the set of a Warner Bros. TV show about a devilish hunk and his police detective paramour (sounds like "Lucifer" itself).

Moreover, he teased that Episode 5 is his favourite because it makes you emotional. The episode, titled "Detective Amenadiel," supposedly "deals with alllll kinds of emotions from a variety of characters and builds to an epiphany" that is sure to make viewers cry.

"Lucifer" Season 5 opens with a time jump and Chloe is still heartbroken over Lucifer leaving her behind. She does not know if and when he will return. To deal with her heartache, she goes out partying and drinking with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and keeps herself busy at work.

Obviously, as the Lucifer" Season 5 trailer showed, the devil's twin brother Michael gets to Chloe first. He has a deadly agenda that involves taking over his brother's life on earth.