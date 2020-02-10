The writers for "Lucifer" Season 5 are finally done with the final script, and D.B. Woodside took to Twitter to remind his co-stars and fans to share gratitude for their hard work

Woodside, who plays the angel Amenadiel, asked fans to give the writers some love for the dedication and hard work they have put in to make the show a success. He tweeted his gratitude for the wonderful job they have done in the past five seasons.

"Today was the last full day for the writers in the room. Please make sure to flood their timelines w love & gratitude. They f-----g deserve it!" Woodside tweeted, adding "What an absolutely wonderful job they've done with this little show that was never supposed to make it." He added a devil face and praying hands emoji and tagged @LuciferNetflix in his post.

Lesley Ann-Brandt, who plays the demon Maze, shared the sentiment and tweeted her thanks too. She thanked the "Lucifer" writers for the "5 epic years."

"Absolutely thank you @LUCIFERwriters for 5 epic years. Thanks for collaborating. For breathing life into our characters. For challenging us and for being such exceptional humans. We love you," she wrote and tagged Woodside in her post.

Series writer Chris Rafferty and co-creator Ildy Modrovich both responded to Woodside's tweet.



"Aw, my dearest @dbwofficial," Modrovich replied, and added a heart emoji and the hashtags #LuciferSeason5, #Lucifer, and #LuciferNetflix.

On Friday, the writers posed for a group photo to mark the end of scriptwriting for "Lucifer" Season 5. Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, joined them too, as well as co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Modrovich. Rafferty is front and center in the photo, and he shared the snap on his Twitter.

Final day of the #Lucifer Writers Room as we finished plotting our series finale. It hasnâ€™t sunk in yet because we still have more writing, shooting & editing to do, but we celebrated this bittersweet day with lots of laughs & love â¤ï¸ SO excited for you to see #LuciferSeason5! pic.twitter.com/ddM35bnVw9 February 7, 2020

Modrovich also shared a different shot of the group photo.

The writers bid their fans farewell following news of Ibar Lavi's return as the first woman Eve in "Lucifer" Season 5. She may have already hinted at her return in the series in October 2019, when she shared her photo with Ellis on Instagram. She captioned the picture, "Waiting on s5 spoilers like" and she tagged @Lucifernetflix in her post.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date of "Lucifer" Season 5. The final season will be split into two halves and the first eight episodes are expected to come out in Spring 2020.