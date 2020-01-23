Fans think "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 11 is bringing back Tom Welling as Marcus Pierce, given how the episode title reminds them of the former detective.

The writers for the Netflix series shared a photo of the script for Episode 11, which reveals the episode title, "Resting Devil Face." The episode is from the story by Mira Z. Barnum, Joshua Duckworth, and Ricardo Lopez Jr., and with a teleplay by Aiyana White.

One Lucifan feared the worst for the episode, which is said to bring back memories of Welling's Marcus Pierce.

"Oh my... this reminds me of Pierce.. do you remember when in a sting operation Lucifer said to him 'Don't give me your resting Pierce face'..? I really hope it has NOTHING to do with him!" the fan tweeted.

However, Pierce is already dead. He died in the Season 3 finale during his fight with Lucifer. Pierce, who is really Cain, finally left his immortal body behind to get what he has always wanted, which is to die.

Yet again, this is not the first time that fans speculated about Welling's return as Marcus Pierce in the show. When the writers gave the clue for the Episode 4 title last year, they also thought it had something to do with him. Lucifans initially thought that the episode was called "It Never Ends Well for the Captain" but the writers have since revealed that it is titled "It Never Ends Well For The Chicken."

Moreover, co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich teased at a familiar face appearing in hell in "Lucifer" Season 5, with the Devil back in his throne. Given that Cain murdered his brother Abel in the Bible, it is only understandable to expect him in hell.

Then again, this familiar face could be Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). It has been confirmed that he will pay his brother a visit in hell for reasons still unknown. Woodside hinted that the visit could have something to do with his son, Charlie. He said it would take a serious problem to entice the angel to go to hell.

Regardless, whether Marcus Pierce appears in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 11 remains unknown. There has been no news of Welling returning to the series.