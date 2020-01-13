Dennis Haysbert, who plays God in the Netflix series, joined fellow cast members Tom Ellis and D.B. Woodside for a quick photo on the set of "Lucifer" Season 5.

Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich shared a photo of the three actors and tagged them on her Twitter account. She captioned the image "Father and sons" and included the hashtags #Lucifer, #LUCIFERONNETFLIX, and #LuciferSeason 5.

Ellis is clearly dressed for his part in the series, where he reprises the titular role in "Lucifer" Season 5. Woodside is not in his usual Amenadiel outfit, which usually consists of a shirt, jeans, and hoodie. Haysbert is in casual clothes too, although fans have yet to see him in character in the series.

It is clear from the photo that it was taken from the LAPD set of "Lucifer" Season 5. It resembles the interrogation room or one of the offices featured in the show in the past seasons. Whatever the case, his appearance at the police station could suggest that he is visiting his sons in the department. He might also be involved in a case.

Haysbert was recently announced as a new addition to the cast of "Lucifer" Season 5. In an interview, co-creator Joe Henderson revealed that Woodside was the one who pitched the idea of casting the "24" actor as God. The actor has worked with Haysbert in the action-packed drama series, where they play the Palmer brothers David and Wayne.

Henderson agreed that Haysbert is a good fit for the role of God in "Lucifer" Season 5. He did not hesitate and approached the actor for the role after Woodside had talked to him about it.

As for the 65-year-old Haysbert, he said that he is looking forward to working with Woodside again. He revealed that they have become close since they starred in "24." He has grown fond of the actor and it was because of him that he said yes to playing God in "Lucifer" Season 5.

The show had previously teased the appearance of God in later seasons after the "God Johnson" episode in Season 1. Fans have been anticipating the moment when dad reunites with his sons, Lucifer and Amenadiel, on earth. It is unknown when this happens although it has been confirmed that Haysbert's God will feature prominently in "Lucifer" Season 5.