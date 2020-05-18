Joe Henderson gifted Lucifans with a photo from the filming of "Lucifer" Season 5, that shows Chloe Decker and Lucifer Morningstar in what could be the show's version of heaven.

The showrunner shared the picture on Twitter on Sunday, in response to a tweet that asks for the "last normal pic on your phone." Henderson took a photo of Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and Lauren German (Chloe) hanging out together at a picturesque location flocked by greenery and what appears to be a lake. The pair looked happy as they laid down on the grass. Henderson said he took the photo before Netflix canceled production on the upcoming season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My #lastnormalphoto is from set on #Lucifer. We shut down production soon after, but God what a gorgeous day (and@LaurenGerman &@tomellis17 ain't so bad either)," he captioned the snap.

Fans were quick to point out that Deckerstar looks so happy in the picture. One fan wondered how the backdrop will be used in the show.

"What an absolutely gorgeous photo, and they look so happy! Thank you so very much for posting this! It gives me something to hold onto as I wait for Season 5! I can't wait, it will be epic! YOU ARE SUPER AWESOME!" one fan commented.

"Thank you for this Joe, the fandom needed it! I don't know If you noticed we were getting desperate for any content," another wrote.

Meanwhile, another Lucifan wondered if the backdrop is used as the show's version of heaven and that perhaps Deckerstar visited God. According to Netflix Life, the place gives off a heavenly vibe and that Henderson's caption may have also offered a hint as to the purpose of the backdrop. He wrote "God what a gorgeous day" which could mean it is heaven or a piece of heaven on earth, where Deckerstar communed with God.

Interestingly, prior to the production shut down, "Lucifer" Season 5 was already filming the finale titled "A Chance at a Happy Ending." Henderson and co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich wrote the story for the episode. Deckerstar's happy faces seem to speak volumes about the title.