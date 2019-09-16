Fans of the Netflix series may now have an idea about the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 2. Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich teased the initials for the title on social media.

Modrovich loves to tease "Lucifer" fans with behind-the-scenes photos, cryptic hashtags, and other details on her Twitter page. She is very active when it comes to giving viewers sneak peeks and in interacting with her followers and fans of the show.

Ahead of the show's return to Netflix, she shared the initials of the title for the second episode of "Lucifer" Season 5. Modrovich said that she wrote this episode and gladly welcomed everyone's input as to the meaning behind the "L.L.L." initials. Out of the many guesses, she picked out 11 of her favorites and they are hilarious, to say the least.

Ahhmazing. My favs: Living La vida Lucifer

Luciferâ€™s Labor Lost

Living Like Larry

Lonely Little Luci

Lollies, Loofas and Lipstick

Late Life Lesbian

Lucifer Licks Legumes

Lucifer Loves Legos

Letâ€™s Lick Lucifer

Luciferâ€™s Lucious Legwarmers

Luciferâ€™s Lustful Llama

Writers of the series love to incorporate the title of each episode in a character's dialogue. Usually, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) delivers the title nonchalantly. The past seasons have also seen Chloe Decker (Lauren German), Amenadiel ( D.B. Woodside), and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) casually drop the titles in one of their lines.

Following the tease, fans are excited to know who says the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 2. Modrovich assured that they will know by tomorrow when she reveals the meaning behind "L.L.L."

Tomorrow!

"Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 1 is called "Really Sad Devil Guy." Modrovich also had fun teasing viewers about the title with the "R.S.D.G." initials.

Mystery solved!!! Although... my fav of the guesses might be: Rediscovering She Devil Goats.

The tease for the "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 2 title comes after Modrovich shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the first day of filming for the first scene. The snap shows Amenadiel and Detective Dan at the Los Angeles Police Department and they are talking. Fans guessed from the photo that whatever they're talking about is not good, based on their body language. Dan seemed to be picking a fight with the angel.

"Lucifer" Season 5 started filming on the first week of September. Details regarding the story for the last season for the Netflix series remain scant. Fans can expect to see Lucifer return to Earth after he left Chloe in the Season 4 finale to return to Hell. Modrovich and co-creator Joe Henderson revealed in a previous interview that they have exciting ways planned for the devil's return to the human world.