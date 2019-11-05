Tom Ellis is as much a fan of the love story between Chloe Decker and Lucifer Morningstar as the fans. He wants nothing more than to see them get their happily ever after story. The actor hinted that this may happen in "Lucifer" Season 5.

The actor joined co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson in a Q&A with fans about "Lucifer" Season 5 recently, where he teased the fate of Chloe and Lucifer's romance. One fan asked whether the two will "ever get together" and the creators jokingly replied "no" and "never."

Meanwhile, Ellis, who plays the titular character, initially joked that Chloe and Lucifer will not end up together. He eventually shouted, "Of course they will!" before feigning surprise at his answer.

In the same Q&A posted on the show's Instagram page, another fan asked the creators and Ellis if they ship Deckerstar. Henderson and Modrovich joked that they do not, but the Welsh actor revealed that he does ship Deckerstar. He even called it "the greatest love story ever told."

Lucifer and Chloe never had much success when it came to taking their relationship to the next level. Something or someone always got in the way. In Season 3, the detective fell briefly in love with Marcus Pierce and in Season 4, Lucifer rekindled his romance with Eve.

However, it was only at the Season 4 finale that Chloe finally told Lucifer that she loves him. He too, told her that she is his first love and not Eve. They sealed their love for each other with a kiss. However, even their declaration of their love for each other and Chloe begging him to stay could not stop Lucifer from returning to his throne back in hell.

In the Q&A though, the creators teased that in "Lucifer" Season 5, Lucifer will see a familiar face while he is in hell. Fans wondered if this person is Chloe, who has come to rescue Lucifer and bring him back to earth. Modrovich toyed with this idea and said it is possible if the detective is an angel, which fans believe that she is.