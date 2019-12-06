Aimee Garcia, who plays Ella Lopez, says that her character will have a love interest in "Lucifer" Season 5, someone who will affect her deeply.

Garcia talked to ET's Katie Krause during a break from filming Episode 4, to talk about Ella's story arc in the fifth and final season. She teased that Ella will have her senses rattled when she ends up with the wrong guy.

When asked if Ella picks the wrong person to sleep with, Garcia played coy and simply replied, "perhaps." She also did not spill any more details and refused to say if this love interest is Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro). The two had a short-lived romance that the actress referred to as a spur-of-the-moment thing between "two people really lost."

However, the 41-year-old former "Dexter" star hinted that having a love interest in "Lucifer" Season 5 may not be a wise decision for Ella at this point in her life. Garcia teased that it only rattles her monotonous lifestyle.

"You're going to see a side of her that I think a lot of girls can relate to," she said and added, "You know how, like, sometimes you think with your not sane, logical mind when you pick guys to date? We may see some of that."

The past seasons never showed Ella with a love interest (Dan did not count). She was very much dedicated to her job while trying to maintain being the life of the party at the LAPD. Garcia described Ella as the "smartest person in the room," who is "super nerdy, loves to read, never has a love interest, never has a boyfriend, " and "is in her own lane and knows exactly who she is and her moral is really strong." But when someone comes along that rattles her usual self, it brings a "crisis of self" and not a crisis of faith.

Talking about a love interest, Garcia admitted that she loves it that the series does not force any sexual tension between Ella and Lucifer (Tom Ellis). Instead, they have a brother-sister camaraderie that she wishes to continue in "Lucifer" Season 5, even if Ella learns that Lucifer is the actual devil.