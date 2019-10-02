Scarlett Estevez made her first appearance on the set of "Lucifer" Season 5 and Aimee Garcia could not be happier to see her. Tom Ellis also welcomed the actress with a little dance.

Garcia, who plays Ella Lopez, took a video of Estevez visiting her trailer and gushed at the little girl's cuteness. She then shared the clip on her Instagram story.

"Got a little visit from this nugget! She's finally here, it's our first day together!" Garcia said, in the video shared by Metro UK.

Meanwhile, Estevez beamed and danced at the doorway. Garcia then focused her camera on the girl's colourful kicks.

Estevez also paid a visit to Tom Ellis, who plays lead character Lucifer Morningstar. Garcia managed to record a few seconds of the duo dancing together and doing jazz hands.

Pretty pretty pretty good first day. â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ˆ https://t.co/R7rPaTJapB — Scarlett Estevez (@ScarMestevez) October 1, 2019

Estevez plays Trixie, the daughter of Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro). She joined the show when she was six and had major appearances since Season 1. Now, she is eleven years old and all grown up. Estevez has certainly grown taller but Trixie will remain mum's "little monkey."

The "Bunk'd" star has relatively been absent in the past few episodes. She only had brief appearances in Season 4, and the last was in Episode 7.

The episode, titled "Devil Is as Devil Does," saw Trixie visiting Lucifer in Lux and saw Eve. She then became suspicious of her and eventually found herself in trouble when a hitman arrived in Lux. All her doubts about Eve vanished when the latter saved her from what could have been a fatal gunshot wound.

It is unclear when Garcia took the videos and what episode she and Estevez share in "Lucifer" Season 5. The young actress though, may have hinted that her first appearance in "Lucifer" Season 5 is in Episode 4. Estevez replied to a tweet about the episode from Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays Trixie's best friend Maze.

ðŸ™ŒðŸ»â¤ï¸Scarlett is excited for this one. https://t.co/aOyEp2PYtv — Scarlett Estevez (@ScarMestevez) September 26, 2019

There is no word yet from the writers or from showrunner Ildy Modrovich on what "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4 is about. So far, they have only revealed the titles for the first three episodes, which are "Really Sad Devil Guy," "Lucifer, Lucifer, Lucifer," and "Diablo," in that order. Regardless, Estevez is glad to be back on the show again.