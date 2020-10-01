Aimee Garcia discussed the changes her "Lucifer" character, Ella Lopez, will undergo in Season 5 in a recent interview. She revealed that the CSI will find herself in the darkest place she has ever been in the series.

The "Dexter" alum revealed that the cheery CSI will find herself in a "disheartening" moment that is the opposite of her persona. After all, all she wants to do is "spread love and light and be optimistic and positive."

"For Ella personally, we will see her in the darkest place we've ever seen her, which will be really disheartening because she's such a bright light," Garcia told Looper adding that "Lucifer" Season 5 will "see Ella in one of the darkest, most uncomfortable scenes of the series."

In "Lucifer" Season 5A, Ella suffered what could be described as a major heartache. She thought that she already found her perfect match. She was happy in love thinking that she finally found a good man who shared her passion for geeky sci-fi. However, he turned out to be yet another bad guy. Worse, a serial killer.

It would make sense for Ella to start questioning her choices in men. Garcia said that in this season, her character will "really struggle" with "her sense of self" and start to second-guess herself. If in Season 4 she had a crisis of faith, Season 5 will put her in a crisis of self.

Garcia described Ella as someone who is "transparent and wears everything on her sleeve." She is "fun and smart and unapologetic and loud and not afraid to just say something inappropriate or goofy." She looks like this "confident woman in STEM and the smartest person in the room."

However, what fans do not know is that she is actually "really very sensitive." In "Lucifer" Season 5A, Ella hit Lucifer (Tom Ellis) on the chest with her shoe when he returned to earth. She was mad that he left without telling her he was leaving.

Outside of Ella, Garcia said that fans can expect a mix of emotions in "Lucifer" Season 5. There will be crying, laughing, and gasping. There will also be a lot of fun family drama, especially when God (Dennis Haysbert) enters the picture in Season 5B.