"Lucifer" Season 5 adds a planet Mars enthusiast to be played by Erin Cummings. The character will be an engineer who appears in an episode of the new season.

According to What's On Netflix, Cummings ("Star Trek: Enterprise") has officially been added to the cast of the new season. She plays a character named Mandy.

Her addition to "Lucifer" Season 5 was initially teased in a previous report from TV Line. According to the publication, she guest stars in one Case of the Week, wherein she portrays a chief engineer with a Mars exploration project. Mandy uses "extended simulation tests" in order "to find out exactly who will crack under the strain of isolation."

The addition of Mandy suggests "Lucifer" Season 5 is going in a very different direction. It adds interest and another level of excitement especially with the involvement of her Mars exploration project.

Little is known about Cummings' appearance in the installment but it will reportedly be a "Spartacus" reunion for the actress and Lesley Ann-Brandt, whom she co-stars with in the Starz series. Brandt, who plays Maze in the Netflix show, plays the role of Naevia and Cummings is Sura in "Spartacus."

The 42-year-old Cummings is the third addition to the cast of "Lucifer" Season 5. Brianne Davis ("Synchonicity") and Matthew Bohrer ("Masters of Sex") were the first confirmed additions to the show in October and September, respectively. Davis has been cast as Detective Dancer and Bohrer as Donovan Glover.

Casting news aside, Lucifans are in for a heartbreaking end to the series. Aimee Garcia, who plays the ever-cheerful CIA Ella Lopez, teased that tears are definitely sure to be shed because she got "a little bit emotional." She admitted that the first thing she did was touch her heart.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of Kleenexes especially because anyone who is a hopeless romantic out there, we have a Beauty and the Beast love story going on and ultimately it's about love," Garcia told ET in an exclusive interview.

It is not all sadness though as Garcia said that the "Lucifer" Season 5 finale will also make fans laugh and assured that the ending will be fun. Netflix announced that the series will be split into two halves so the first eight episodes are said to come out in 2020.