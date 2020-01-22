A leaked image of the script for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9 teases at the debut of Dennis Haysbert as God and interestingly, writers revealed that the episode title is a huge spoiler.

Lucifans spotted a picture of the Episode 9 script in a now-deleted Reddit post and the image supposedly has "Family Gathering" written on it. This had fans wondering if this is the episode when Haysbert first debuts his character as God.

"That suggests God's first appearance," one fan wrote.

Interestingly, the writers for the Netflix series refused to reveal the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9 because they said it is "super spoilery." Instead, they shared a photo of the episode board which has "Title Redacted and "Trixie killed l" written on it.

Following #Lucifer 508's "Spoiler Alert" we will not be doing a title guess for 509 ðŸ˜” -- 'cause the title is super spoilery -- but we will be releasing a little something to tide you over tomorrow...ðŸ˜ˆðŸ¤”ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜ˆ #LuciferSeason5 November 26, 2019

So as we said because of spoilers, you won't get to guess @Henderson_Joe 's #Lucifer 509 title but here's a picture of our episode board to tide you over... ðŸ˜ˆðŸ¤”ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/CvFPn6K341 — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) November 27, 2019

Whatever happens in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9, it is enough to make co-showrunner Joe Henderson emotional. He tweeted that he was an emotional mess during the table read and that he cried multiple times. Henderson shared that the episode holds a personal meaning to him.

Just finished the table read for episode 509 of #Lucifer. I am so lucky to work with these incredible actors. I cried multiple times during the read and... well, I am right now thinking about it. This episode is very personal to me, and just... wow. Grateful. — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) December 6, 2019

Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer Morningstar, chimed in and said that he cannot wait for viewers to see "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9. He teased at a "truly great and unique" episode.

Whether Haysbert debuts as God in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9 remains unclear. Details about his appearance in the show remain scarce. It has been confirmed that he plays a major role in the series and that he features throughout the season.

Fans have at least an idea of how Haysbert looks like as God. Co-creator Ildy Modrovich recently shared a couple of set photos that show the "24" alum dressed in character.

Likewise, Ellis shared a photo of the actor in the same outfit. The image teases what could be an interaction between father and son in "Lucifer" Season 5.

Haysbert's casting as God comes after Ellis teased a Deckerstar wedding in "Lucifer" Season 5. He talked about Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and Lucifer getting married in the presence of God. German also liked the idea of seeing Chloe walk down the aisle. Lucifans will just have to keep their fingers crossed that a Deckerstar wedding happens now that Haysbert's God is in the picture.