The anticipated musical episode 10 in "Lucifer" Season 5 may show Tom Ellis dancing with a group of cheerleaders, if the recent leaked set video is anything to go by.

User Lucifan Bear4459 shared the said video on Reddit, and mentioned that the Netflix series filmed the scene at his school. It is unclear what is really going on in this scene. The video is a bit shaky and blurred, but it obviously shows Ellis dancing along with some cheerleaders and athletes.

Fans commented with their guesses that this could be one of the scenes in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 10, which is going to be a full-blown musical episode. The showrunners confirmed back in January that there will be singing and dancing in the said episode, aptly titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam."

The appearance of the cheerleaders even had one fan all giddy at the thought that the show might feature the now-infamous "Hot Tub High School" film mentioned in Season 1. Fans may remember that Chloe Decker (Lauren German) appeared topless in the tub in this movie when she was still acting and not yet a cop.

"Please tell me it's a time travel/alternative-universe episode and we get to see the making of Hot Tub High School... The Musical!" the fan wrote.

Interestingly, German is also in the said "Lucifer" Season 5 set video. She is dressed all in black and is shown drinking water from a bottle. She is also seen dancing along with Ellis. Likewise, Kevin Alejandro, who plays Detective Dan Espinoza, is in the dance routine.

"That's so freaking cool!!! Can't wait to see how this plays into season 5," another fan commented.

The location in this leaked set video for "Lucifer" Season 5 shows a similarity to what co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich shared on Twitter. She posted a couple of set photos, one showing Dennis Haysbert (God) and the other featuring Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez) posing with Modrovich's daughter.

There is a school bus on the background and the location itself looks like it is the same one from the game stadium seen in the leaked set video.

Details about the musical "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 10 are few and it may turn out that the leaked video has nothing to do with it. Regardless, it is one more thing that fans can look forward to when the show returns to Netflix.