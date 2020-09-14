Lucifer and the gang break into a dance and a song in the middle of an investigation in the teaser trailer for the "Lucifer" Season 5 musical episode.

Netflix released the preview for the episode which starts per usual with Chloe Decker (Lauren German), Lucifer(Tom Ellis), and Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) on the location of a possible crime scene. They find themselves in the middle of a football stadium where a referee lies dead on the ground.

Ella starts to tell Chloe her observations with her usual theatrics but then suddenly veers off into a dance move to the tune of "Another One Bites the Dust," a fitting song for the case. Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) and other police officers arrive dancing on the scene as well, along with cheerleaders, football players, and a school band.

Soon, everyone is dancing and singing along with the Queen hit song. Lucifer, Chloe, Ella, and Dan each take turns singing and dancing before they all danced together along with the backup dancers.

DC Fandome made the teaser for the "Lucifer" Season 5 musical episode available for 24 hours only, but Lucifans have since saved the video and shared it online.

Iâ€™m definitely definitely definitely definitely excited for 5b and even more for the musical episode!! #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/0gykpKESfJ — Lau (@darveypaulsen) September 12, 2020

Obviously missing from the scene is Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). She responded to the teaser in a separate video.

"Lucifer" showrunner Ildy Modrovich called the "Lucifer" Season 5 musical episode a "dream come true." She remembered that she came into rehearsal crying. The idea to do a musical episode came after the Season 2 Vegas episode when Ellis and Garcia performed "Luck Be A Lady."

"To me, in these musical episodes, you've got to have the story-based reason that everyone breaks into song. Our show has people breaking into song all the time, but it's because they're at Lux or reasons like that," co-showrunner Joe Henderson chimed in.

"So, one of the challenges was, 'What element could we introduce that is organic to our story that allows all of our cast to burst into song?' And when we found that... that's when it came together," he added.

"Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 11 is part of the second batch of eight episodes that have yet to arrive on Netflix. It is titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam."