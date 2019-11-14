D. B. Woodside, who plays Amenadiel in "Lucifer" Season 5, reveals what happens to Lux with the devil back in hell. He says Amenadiel has no choice but to oversee the club.

The 50-year-old actor dished some details about the upcoming season in an exclusive interview, where he talked about Amenadiel needing a wardrobe change for Season 5. The past seasons of the Netflix series has always shown the angel in casual clothes and not in a suit and tie. But with Lucifer (Tom Ellis) gone, someone has to look after his nightclub and that job falls on his brother, Amenadiel. Again, he has to look after Lucifer's business just as he temporarily ruled over Hell after the devil left his throne.

Viewers may remember that in the Season 4 finale, Lucifer returned to hell to become the ruler of darkness once again. He left everyone and everything he held dear on earth, including Lux. However, business must go on so Amenadiel steps in.

"Amenadiel's been exploring his identity back on Earth, and maybe he's been copying Lucifer a little bit. Since Lucifer has left, Amenadiel is probably picking up in some of the areas that Lucifer vacated, meaning somebody has to run Lux," Woodside told Entertainment Weekly.

The actor added that Amenadiel is only temporarily taking over the position of Lux owner, although for how long remains to be seen. This means he has to dress the part, which would explain why he is wearing a three-piece suit in the photo below from "Lucifer" Season 5.

â€œLuciferâ€ Season 5: D.B. Woodsideâ€™s Amenadiel Looks Sharp (But Not Happy) Back in Hell [PREVIEW] pic.twitter.com/MGwzjwpoPt — ComicsTalks (@comicstalks) November 12, 2019

"So I think he's probably trying to dress the part, trying to spread his wings, so to speak. Also, it just gives our excellent wardrobe people another reason to put me in a suit, which is not so bad. It's always nice to be dressed nicely," Woodside explained with a laugh.

Speaking about the photo, the "Romeo Must Die" actor revealed that it is a scene in "Lucifer" Season 5 when Amenadiel visits his brother in hell. He teased that something urgent, probably otherworldly, is happening on earth and he is in hell to ask for Lucifer's help.