Chris Rafferty is breaking fans' hearts on social media with his title tease for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 14.

Rafferty, one of the writers for the Netflix series, asked Lucifans to guess the episode 14 title through visual cues. He teased that the title consists of three words and two involve the numbers zero and eight.

Fans immediately jumped to the conclusion that the episode has something to do with a sad ending. One fan guessed that it is "Nothing Lasts Forever" and another commented "Zero To Infinity."

#Lucifer 514â€™s writer @chris_rafferty is trying something NEW with his title clue! Can all you smarties guess his 3-word title using THIS visual puzzle? He has faith in you ðŸ¤“ðŸ˜ˆ pic.twitter.com/573uILrtNu — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) February 11, 2020

"I saw the 8 as eternity too. I had the words 'zero, final countdown and eternity.' (nothing, lasts, forever) I knew that wasn't it, but I was working on it. It is literally the same title, but with different words. lol," a fan tweeted, and another chimed in, "Perfect! But I feel the sadness."

YALL ARE GREAT AT BREAKING HEARTS — Sophia is flawed ðŸ’– (@mazieve2020) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, another fan guessed the "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 14 title has something to do with God. She even researched the relevance of the clues with the Bible, with the number eight signifying and suggesting the title is "Never Ending Love."

"So, I'm investigating symbols and numbers and finding the 0 relates to God! 8 in the bible represents new beginnings/resurrection/regeneration. Not sure what it means for your Title but I thought it was interesting!" the fan wrote and added, "16= 8+8 represents true love specifically our love for God and his "Never Ending Love" for us. Fascinating: "Never Ending Love."

With this said, other fans think that "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 14 will tell the story of Lucifer's relationship with his father. The title could be "Nothing Lasts Forever" and it could pertain to their feud. Good ol' dad could finally forgive Lucifer and he would not be damned to Hell for all eternity.

There are only two more episode title clues left to crack, as the fifth and final season has 16 episodes. Some Lucifans even guessed that "515 516" from the clue refers to the last two episodes.

More than halfway through writing my final #Lucifer script... trying to not get TOO emotional... #sentimentalityisabouttohitHARD pic.twitter.com/Gxg5SEAuKm — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) January 27, 2020

It is unclear what happens in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 14. Rafferty teased in his previous tweet that he tried not to get too emotional when he wrote his final script for the show. Until then, fans have to wait for the writers to reveal the title of Episode 14.