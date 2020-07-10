Fans are getting excited for the release of 'Lucifer' Season 5 on Netflix, more so for its trailer after Rachel Harris teased at a massive revelation coming on Monday.

Harris, who plays Dr. Linda Martin, took to Twitter to share that "a MASSIVE reveal" is coming on July 13. Of course, she did not say nor hint at what this is about. Instead, she added "PS: Love you, have missed you, mean it big time" along with a heart emoji.

Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, joined in on the tease and responded to her tweet. He hinted that her P.S. was meant for him.

"I wonder what that could be doctor...??? love you have missed you too..." he tweeted.

"I guess we'll have to wait and see?" Harris responded to Ellis.

Fans are looking forward to the release of "Lucifer" Season 5 on Netflix on Aug. 21. But before then, they want to see an actual promotional trailer. They only saw a tease at what could be an intimate Deckerstar moment happening in the upcoming season from the Season 6 video announcement. At the end of the clip, there is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene that shows Lucifer and Chloe kissing passionately.

no thoughts just deckerstar kissing pic.twitter.com/Chu0Yh84pP June 22, 2020

Harris' tweet about a "massive reveal" certainly had fans riled up about it being the "Lucifer" Season 5 trailer. When a fan asked if this reveal will freak viewers out and if they will love it, she affirmed and replied, "You're going to love it."

"Okay, so she liked two replies asking whether it is the trailer or not... Is it wrong that I am hyperventilating ryt now?!? #LuciferNetflix," another fan commented while one wrote, "OMG YESSSSSS PROMO PICS OR TRAILER ISNT IT."

Harris did not say what time this big reveal will happen, which is making fans antsy and excited at the same time. Most agreed that they would just have to wait online to see what it is about. One fan was grateful that there is a date at least, so everyone can be mentally prepared.

The 16-episode "Lucifer" Season 5 arrives in two equal parts with the first eight episodes airing first. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the second part.