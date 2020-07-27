"Lucifer" Season 5 is going to show Lucifer's celestial family all in one big gathering in one heart-wrenching albeit also funny episode, called "Family Dinner."

The cast for the Netflix show participated in a virtual fan expo recently with Travel Channel's Paranormal Paparazzi host Aaron Sagers to raise funds for hunger charities. Those present included Aimee Garcia (Ella), Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), and Tricia Helfer (Charlotte Richards).

Woodside echoed what co-creator Joe Henderson said about Episode 9, saying that it is going to be "absolutely fantastic." He revealed that this "long family dinner" can be "as some family dinners can go, it's tense, it's awkward, it's uncomfortable."

However, it is also "brilliant." Woodside shared that in this episode, Lucifans will get a chance to see Tom Ellis play both Michael and Lucifer. He said it happens in this "very long scene that I think will be gut-wrenching and absolutely fall-down hilarious."

Garcia chimed in and likened "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9 to a play that features characters gathered around a table. She said it is not only "heartbreaking and hilarious, but also relatable." She then hinted at God's (Dennis Haysbert) debut in the episode.

"When you see them at a family dinner, something we can all relate to, especially during the holidays. It's going to bring these angels and celestial creatures, it's going to ground them because daddy is coming home," Garcia said as quoted by Jim Heath TV.

Henderson revealed in a previous tweet that a scene in "Lucifer" Season 5, Episode 9 lasts 11 minutes and 27 seconds. It took two days to film and involved five actors in one room together.

Fellow writers -- what is the longest single scene you've written? Because I just watched mine -- and it's 11 minutes and 27 seconds ðŸ˜ˆ. One room, five actors, took two long days to shoot and it is AWESOME. #Lucifer #Familydinner — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) April 20, 2020

Ellis is sure to be in the "Family Dinner" scene along with Amenadiel and Haysbert. The other actors remain a mystery although it is safe to say that Lesley-Ann Brandt's Maze and Lauren German's Chloe Decker are there too. After all, Maze is a demoness and Lucifer's sidekick while Chloe is the miracle child that God granted to a couple unable to conceive.

"Lucifer" Season 5 will air on Netflix on Aug. 21 with the first eight episodes. The release date for the remaining eight has yet to be announced.