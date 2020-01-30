The writers for the Netflix series are giving fans ideas about Lucifer's family after they shared clues for the episode title of "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 13.

Lucifans think that Episode 13 has something to do with a family affair. Perhaps a family squabble or a family surprise given the title tease.

"And the #Lucifer513 title tease is: A *i**** *a****** S******* by@julia_fontana and@JenG1221," the writers tweeted.

There are a few suggestions as to what the title could be and they are mostly family-related. "A Little Fatherly Surprise," "A Little Fatherly Showdown," "A Little Paternal Sabotage," "A Little Fatherly Sympathy," and "A Divine Fatherly Surprise" are just among the many guesses.

A Divine Fatherly Solution

A Little Fatherly Standoff

A Little Paternal Surprise January 29, 2020

Julia Fontana also wrote "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 7, which is called "Our Mojo." Fans believe this episode has something to do with the Devil losing his mojo over Chloe Decker (Lauren German). She also has writing credits for Seasons 2 and 3 on "Chloe Does Lucifer," "Quid Pro Ho," "Infernal Guinea Pig," and "Deceptive Little Parasite."

Meanwhile, co-writer Jen Graham Imada wrote the script for "Lucifer" Season 3 Episode 7, called "Off The Record."

It is going to be a while before fans learn the title of "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 13. Whatever it is, it is going to be exciting. Rachel Harris, who reprises her role as Dr. Linda Martin, responded to the writers' tweet with an assurance that the episode is going to be "fantastic."

"AND IT'S FANTASTIC!! I CANT WAIT! Well done@julia_fontana @JenG1221 ! Can't wait for@dicksp8jr to direct the sh*t out of it," Harris wrote.

Perhaps the episode will touch on the relationship between Lucifer and his father. The past seasons have shown the devil's disdain for his dad. With God already cast, Lucifans are looking forward to some kind of family drama happening in "Lucifer" Season 5.

Tom Ellis, who reprises his role as Lucifer Morningstar, even hinted at a bit of fatherly scolding in one of the set photos for the season. The photo shows Ellis and Dennis Haysbert, who plays God, looking at a paper in the latter's hand.

"#bts with @dennishaysbert AKA God on the set of @lucifernetflix I'm not sure but I think he's telling me what to do. Again. #lucifer," Ellis captioned the set photo from "Lucifer" Season 5.