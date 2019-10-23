Filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 began in early September and fans pointed out from set photos that lead actor Tom Ellis has not been wearing Lucifer's Onyx ring. Speculations arose because he could not go without the ring in the past seasons.

Fans have taken the liberty to analyse behind-the-scenes photos and videos for possible spoilers. They have scrutinised everything from set locations to character costumes and actor appearances while filming is going on. According to JimHeathTV, the ring has been missing from Ellis' finger in the past two weeks.

This is unusual for Hell's ruler because as Amenadiel said in Season 2, he has never seen Luci without his ring. Also, it is not just a piece of accessory. The ring holds sentimental value for Lucifer because it was a gift from dear old dad. It was the only thing he brought with him to the human realm from Hell.

In the Season 2 finale, Lucifer woke up in the middle of the desert naked and stripped of his possessions, except for the ring. Then, in Season 3, he refused to give the piece of jewellery to Candy, but graciously allowed her to take his money. Lucifer also wore the ring when he returned to sit on his throne in Hell.

Suffice to say, the Onyx ring is valuable and holds a special meaning to Lucifer other than it being a gift from God. Ellis once said that it adds to his character's devilish aura. He randomly chose it during filming for the pilot episode, after director Len Wiseman told him he needed jewellery to complement his look. The Welsh actor has since been wearing the ring in every episode of the past seasons.

However, the accessory has obviously been missing from set photos and videos taken from the "Lucifer" Season 5 filming. He did not have it on in his interview with ET when he denied rumours about Lucifer appearing on The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

There are also some videos that show Ellis wearing the ring, although there is no telling when these clips were actually taken.

"Lucifer" Season 5 may reveal how the ring came into Lucifer's possession with the return of Tricia Helfer as mum. The season may feature the Silver City and expound on the ring's history.