Tom Ellis shared some spoilers for "Lucifer" Season 5 in a recent interview. The lead actor talked about a flashback scene that reveals the answer to one of the fans' most burning questions. He also said that the show will have a good ending.

ET correspondent Katie Krause got the inside scoop from the last season of the Netflix series during a set visit. She got to sit down with Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Aimee Garcia (Ella Cruz), and Lauren German (Chloe Decker).

Ellis, dressed in 1940s garb, said that the flashback episode will "tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking." He declined to reveal what this question is, but teased that the Lucifer in this episode is different from what fans have been accustomed to seeing in the past seasons.

"The thing about Lucifer is that he's timeless, so he's been coming back to Earth all this time. There's an element to Lucifer where he seems to be from the Oscar Wilde period," Ellis said.

This is one of the most unique and fun episodes of #Lucifer we have ever made...can not wait for you lovely #Lucifans to see it and the rest of season 5 @LuciferNetflix ðŸ˜ˆðŸ˜Š https://t.co/hocG0nezqr — tom ellis (@tomellis17) October 24, 2019

This flashback story happens in "Lucifer" Season 5, Episode 4, titled "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken." It's a classic noir episode, filmed in black and white, where the cast members play different characters. Ellis said viewers will see them "in a different light" and German revealed that Chloe is "pretty much nonexistent" since she portrays someone with an East Coast accent in this episode.

Likewise, Garcia will portray the total opposite of the bubbly and charming Ella Lopez. She said she is "goin' 180" in the character shift, which makes her "unrecognizable" in Episode 4. As for Amenadiel, he is still the angel and Lucifer's brother, but Woodside said he will be "playing something that we have not seen on this show yet."

In the same interview, Ellis teased what fans can expect from the show's ending. Being the final season, the writers made sure to end it properly. The Welsh actor did not reveal too much, but said that fans will be satisfied by how it ends "in the way that 'Breaking Bad' ended and less 'Game of Thrones'." Garcia hinted that "Lucifer" Season 5 will have an emotional ending that will "rip out your hearts."