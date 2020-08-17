Fans believe that the Michael revelation in the "Lucifer" Season 5 trailer was already a major plot twist to the story. On the contrary, showrunner Joe Henderson said the trailer does not reveal that much.

The show's creator said that "there is so much more to this season" than what fans saw from the trailer, which showed scenes from the first eight episodes of "Lucifer" Season 5 Part A. He said the big reveal of the devil's twin brother, Michael's appearance in the show does not even count as a major spoiler although the preview certainly made it seem so.

"We went back and forth on it a lot, but there's a reason we chose to give that big spoiler away and it's because there is so much more to this season," Henderson told TV Line.

Henderson and co-creator Ildy Modrovich decided to reveal that much in the "Lucifer" Season 5 trailer because of how viewers tend to binge-watch Netflix TV shows. Henderson explained that with the way people "watch streaming it's hard to have a shared experience because someone's on Episode 5, someone's on Episode 8..."

The aim then was to get fans excited and for them to start guessing. The showrunners wanted Lucifans involved by getting their reaction to the reveal in the trailer.

"We wanted to give the fans a shared experiences [sic] of reacting to [that spoiler]," Henderson shared adding, "That felt like a cool thing for all the fans to experience together," before they can start binge-watching the first eight episodes of "Lucifer" Season 5. He said that while the Michael reveal is "definitely a huge part" of the season, he is confident that it has not really spoiled that much at all once viewers see the episodes.

Tom Ellis portrays both the titular character and his identical twin brother Michael in "Lucifer" Season 5. The actor admitted that playing both characters messed with his mind a bit and that it was indeed a challenge. He shared that he was able to distinguish one brother from the other by changing the way Michael talked and moved.