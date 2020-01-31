Tom Ellis takes fans behind the scenes of the musical episode to reveal some of the dancing scenes in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 10.

The actor took to social media to share a video of the dance crew practicing their steps. Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich and director Sherwin Shilati spared some time to teach the team.

"The Musical episode of #Lucifer has been one of the most enjoyable and fulfilling experiences I've ever had," Ellis wrote on Instagram, adding "Thanks to Everyone involved and especially to @ildymojo and @sherwinshilati who took the time #bts to choreograph their own routine and perform it with our dancers . Can not wait for you guys to see it."

Ellis also thanked resident photographer Josh Style for taking the video and tagged @lucifernetflix in his post. D.B. Woodside, who plays Lucifer's brother, the angel Amenadiel, commented with several hand-clapping emojis. Meanwhile, other Lucifans expressed their excitement to see the musical episode, and asked for a specific date for the release of "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 10.

Aside from the dancing, there will also be singing in the episode aptly titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke." Ellis will treat viewers again to his lovely singing voice and his skills on the piano. It would be interesting to see Woodside, Rachel Harris (Dr. Linda Martin), Lauren German (Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Detective Daniel Espinoza), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez), and the rest of the cast share their talents in singing and dancing.

Lesley Ann-Brandt (Maze) has already sung in the series in Season 4. She will also share a duet with Ellis in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4, which will be a noir episode where fans will see Maze's backstory.

Singer and songwriter Debbie Gibson will also appear as a special guest. She will play a mum who takes control of her son's future.

In related news, Lucifer" Season 5 is going to end with a bang. Co-series creator Joe Henderson once again hyped up fans' excitement with a tweet about how the show is going to end in a way that has never been done before. He said the show will end "in style" but it does not change the fact that the series is going to end.