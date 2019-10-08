Trixie idolises Lucifer and fans love it when they see the pair exchange a friendly banter or two. The past season rarely had any Lucifer+Trixie moments but Scarlet Estevez may have just hinted that "Lucifer" Season 5 will have plenty of these scenes.

The young actress, who plays Trixie, took to her Instagram page to share her excitement at shooting scenes with Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar) for the new season. She declined to reveal any more details about the shoot, but said that she had a lot of fun filming with the British actor.

"Lucifer set always feels like home. Scarlett had the best day with @officialtomellis. Most Lucifer + Trixie time to date," Estevez wrote.

The 11-year-old "Bunk'd" star shared the "Lucifer" Season 5 set video in response to Ellis' Instagram post. He too, shared the same clip where he expressed his excitement at reuniting with Estevez for her first day of filming for the final season.

"I may or may not have had a lot of fun shooting scenes with @scarlye07 today for #luciferseason5 Love this episode...that's all I'm saying," Ellis captioned a video of him and Estevez dancing.

Aimee Garcia, who plays Ella Lopez, took the video and shared the same snap on her Twitter some days back. She said Ellis and Estevez were doing the "jazz hands."

Pretty pretty pretty good first day. â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ˆ https://t.co/R7rPaTJapB — Scarlett Estevez (@ScarMestevez) October 1, 2019

Both actors did not mention which "Lucifer" Season 5 episode Lucifer and Trixie get to share the most scenes together. However, the actress may have given away that this happens in episode 4.

Estevez replied to a tweet from Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays the demon Maze, about her being excited for episode 4. Her cryptic response had fans thrilled at their reunion.

ðŸ™ŒðŸ»â¤ï¸Scarlett is excited for this one. https://t.co/aOyEp2PYtv — Scarlett Estevez (@ScarMestevez) September 26, 2019

Interestingly, Brandt also shared a couple of photos with Estevez on Twitter. The pictures show the best friends making funny faces at the camera.

These character reunions certainly had fans excited to see more Trixie+Lucifer moments as well as Trixie's scenes with Maze in "Lucifer" Season 5.

"Maze and Trixie in the penthouse.....Should we expect some shenanigans from these two? Or maybe more Lucifer and Trixie quality time? Either way, I can't wait to see what the two of you up to!," one fan wrote.

"But... what is Trixie doing in the penthouse? And Scarlett's most Trixie - Lucifer time so far' made my mind go run in circles too..." another fan commented.

Filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 has been well underway since early September. Netflix has yet to announce a return date for the series.