"Lucifer" lead actor Tom Ellis' surprise appearance in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" had fans wondering if Matt Ryan will also make a cameo in "Lucifer" Season 5. This seemed like a possibility given what transpired during their encounter in The CW series

The "Lucifer" star made a jump into the Arrowverse for a 2-minute appearance that involves a conversation between him, Constantine, Diggle, and Mia. Desperate to get Oliver Queen's soul back to his body, Constantine suggested a trip to Earth-666 to ask a favour from the Devil himself.

Constantine is seeking access to Hell, a.k.a. Lian Yu, so they can get the Green Arrow's soul back after he was resurrected through the Lazarus pit. Lucifer meets the gang himself and gives Constantine a special card that grants them access to hell. The Devil tells him that he is helping them out because he owes Constantine for what he did in the past.

"Okay I'm only doing this 'cause I owe you for Maze," Lucifer told Constantine to which he replied, "Yea you do."

What did Constantine do for Maze? One fan considered this a burning question that needs an answer in "Lucifer" Season 5.

"What did Constantine do for Maze? Are we going to see this character in Season 5 while we flush out the full story of Maze? Please say yes! I don't know Constantine at all but there's chemistry here," the fan tweeted.

Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays Maze in the Netflix series, already confirmed that "Lucifer" Season 5 will share a backstory to her character. It happens in Episode 4, titled "It Never Ends Well For The Chicken." This episode takes viewers on a trip down memory lane and reveals how Maze and Lucifer became friends. Brandt said Episode 4 shows "the genesis of Maze and why she is the way she is."

"The storyline is really the genesis of the Maze that fans have come to know and love, but we track it back to its origin point and how the relationship between Maze and Lucifer was really forged and why she would help, you know?" the actress told ET.

Brandt added that "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4 reveals the "full-circle moment" for Maze and Lucifer. It is a flashback story where perhaps Ryan's Constantine shows up and does something for Maze as what Lucifer referred to in "Crisis On Infinite Earths."