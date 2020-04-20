The possibility of "Lucifer" Season 6 happening is up in the air following reports that Tom Ellis is not agreeable to Warner Bros. TV's offer.

Ellis, who plays the titular character, is still under contract to reprise his role in "Lucifer" Season 6, but that may not be the case anymore according to insiders. Sources told TV Line that renegotiations between the actor and Warner Bros. TV "have come to a standstill."

The sources claimed that the Welsh actor is not agreeable to the studios' latest pay rise even after multiple offers. Warner Bros. TV reportedly "sweetened the pot" for Ellis several times but enough was enough already.

"Everyone wants Tom to be happy," the insider said adding, "But there's a limit, and it's been reached."

Netflix and Warner Bros. TV have yet to comment on this story. But this update on the fate of "Lucifer" Season 6 comes after reports in February claimed that Ellis already signed a contract extension so he can return for the potential sixth season. Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson also inked a new deal.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast members already have a six-season deal attached to their contracts. Everyone has expressed their desire to return for "Lucifer" Season 6. If Ellis refuses to reprise Lucifer Morningstar then it would allegedly put him in a breach of contract.

However, it is worthy to mention that the streaming giant has not even confirmed the show's renewal after Season 5. There have been hints and on social media about a possible "Lucifer" Season 6, but it is not set in stone yet until Netflix announces it.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to Ellis' return as the devilish character in "Lucifer" Season 5. The installment has yet to resume filming after Netflix cancelled production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix has also yet to announce a premiere date for the upcoming season. Lucifans would just have to wait for further updates about Ellis' contract for "Lucifer" Season 6.