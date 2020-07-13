Fans will be glad to know that "Lucifer" will not end with open-ended questions or in a cliffhanger and that it will make viewers happy.

Netflix recently confirmed that Season 5 will not be the final season for "Lucifer," but that it will end with Season 6. Prior to the announcement, co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich already know how they want the show to end.

In part two of his exclusive interview with AssignmentX, Henderson revealed that he and Modrovich already plotted out the story for the show's finale "when Season 3 was on the bubble." He said that there were "a lot of different versions" passed around in the writers' room. He and his co-creator stuck to one version and it has been discussed for two years now.

"There is an ending that we have, there is an ending that we are ready to build towards, that we're really excited about, but then that thing you never want to do is be too beholden to an idea when a better one comes your way, because that's the beauty of a TV show. The characters are alive, the characters speak to you, the characters surprise you. So yes, we have an ending, but you never know," Henderson said.

He assured that the show's finale will make fans happy. He said it is important for the showrunners and the writers that Lucifans are satisfied with how the show ends. Henderson added that there will be no cliffhangers this time unlike how the past seasons ended.

"We're going to do the ending that we're going to want as fans. That's one thing Ildy mentions a lot in interviews, which is so true," he assured.

Henderson likewise teased that "Lucifer" Season 6 could end on a happy note. As much as he and Modrovich love the show, the cast, and working on the series, they would have to eventually let it go. Henderson assured fans that the finale will be "a love letter to the show."

It is only understandable that "Lucifer" Season 6 does not end on a cliffhanger since it is the final run of the series. It would be frustrating to see it end with a big question. After all, cliffhangers serve their purpose in hyping up fans for the next season.