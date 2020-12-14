In a series of social media posts, the writers for the Netflix show revealed the first two episode titles for "Lucifer" season 6. They also encouraged fans to join a fill-in-the-blanks game so they can guess the episode 3 title.

As promised for an early Christmas present, the writers announced the titles for episodes 1 and 2 on Twitter. The season premiere is called "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" with a story from longtime show writer Mike Costa. Kevin Alejandro, who plays Detective Dan Espinoza, will do double duty as director.

This is Alejandro's third time in the director's chair after having helmed the season 3 bonus episode "Once Upon A Time," and the season 5 midseason finale, "Spoiler Alert." The latest episode saw God's (Dennis Haysbert) debut during Lucifer, Michael, Maze, and Amenadiel's fight at the police station.

? Congratulations to all those who guessed it! @MikeCosta is the one to kick off our magical season 6 premiere ?? Now, what exactly is not changing around here-- and WHERE is here? ? We need answers @MikeCosta pic.twitter.com/8z5Ku5J5zY — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, "Lucifer" season 6, episode 2 is titled "Buckets of Baggage" with a screenplay from Jen Graham Imada and under the direction of Richard Speight, Jr. Imada has been on the show since season 1 (since it was on Fox TV) but only started writing scripts a bit later.

And there you have it! All those who guessed @JenG1221 were correct! ? But how does a bucket hold baggage? And WHOSE baggage!? ???‍♂️ This title needs more spoilers, @JenG1221 ?? MANY more spoilers! pic.twitter.com/cy4wXg45qr — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 11, 2020

Speight, Jr., on the other hand, has directed two season 5 episodes namely "BlueBallz" from season 5A and "A Little Harmless Stalking" in season 5B or episode 13. The upcoming episode will be all about Dr. Linda Martin (Rachel Harris).

"My second episode teaches a lot on Rachael Harris' character, Dr. Linda. She plays very heavy in my episode, which, by the way, was a real treat, because she's a powerhouse actress and funny as all get out, so that was a delight," the director said.

"So much of my episode really centers around her. There of course is always the powerhouse wizardry of Tom Ellis and his storyline, but my episode specifically wasn't hammering home that through-line," Speight Jr. added.

IIIIIIIIIIIIIt's time! ? Are you super sleuths ready to start guessing what the title is for 603? Here’s your clue: “Y**** *a*** *o *e” ? Good luck! — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 13, 2020

Then, the writers teased a few letters so fans can fill in the missing ones for "Lucifer" season 6 episode 3. The suggestions include "Young Daddy To Be," "Yours Fated To Be," "Yabba Dabba Do Me," "Your Calls To Me," and more.