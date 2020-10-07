"Lucifer" co-showrunner Jo Henderson announced the start of season 6 production in a social media post on Wednesday, along with an update on the return of season 5.

Filming for the last episode of "Lucifer" season 5B finally wrapped up and so begins the shoot for the final season. Henderson wrote on Twitter that "today is our first day of shooting #Lucifer season 6!" He expressed his happiness that they have finished season 5. He then thanked the cast and crew for "working hard and safe and delivering a kick*** finale!!"

The showrunner likewise revealed that they will start with post-production on season 5B so they can release it on the streaming giant. However, he could not say when the second half of the fifth season will arrive. He said post-production will take some time so it might be next year.

"I genuinely don't know how long it'll take yet, but I think everyone should prepare for it taking longer than they'd like -- post is a lot of work and takes time! (definitely not December)," he said in reference to what Tom Ellis said in a previous interview about Season 5B arriving on Christmas.

"Yes I'd say more January or February they also have to do stuff with translation and subtitles," a fan replied to Henderson's tweet.

"My bet is that that will take a month or less after post-prod is done. One of the folks who writes the French dub has already seen the other seven episodes. I think if we're lucky and Netflix prioritizes #Lucifer, we may have a date and trailer before the new year," another Lucifan commented.

Meanwhile, a viewer expressed appreciation for the hard work Henderson, the cast and crew have put into "Lucifer" given the safety measures they have to follow.

"So happy to hear that S5 is finished filming and can't wait to see the great season finale! I know with all the new safety measures it's not easy for the cast & crew that's why we all appreciate the work & passion you put into Lucifer even more, wishing the best for S6," the fan tweeted.

Had "Lucifer" not stopped filming in mid-March then perhaps Season 5B could have arrived in December. Regardless, fans are patient enough to wait for the series to return.