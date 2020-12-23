The devil might meet his demise if the title for "Lucifer" season 6, episode 5 is anything to go by, and fans are not prepared to see him go.

The writers for the Netflix show sent Lucifans into panic mode when they teased at Lucifer's death with the title reveal. Episode 5 is called "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" written by Lloyd Gilyard Jr. and directed by Lisa Demaine.

"Can it be? Say it isn't so! This is just so unfair-- and right before Christmas! This has to be explained, #LloydGilyardJr," the writers wrote on Twitter.

The title could very well be a line from one of the dialogues in "Lucifer" season 6, episode 5. It may not necessarily be about the devil's death and fans think there is a very good explanation behind it.

"Hmmm. We found it. I'm pretty sure it's actually a funny explanation behind this. We are not worried," one fan wrote.

"I'm trying to decipher if this title is actually about Lucifer being killed or something else. I don't think y'all would release a title with spoilers like that... I have a feeling it's just him being dramatic lmao," another commented.

Meanwhile, others think that the episode has something to do with a murder mystery book that CSI Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) is writing. Another guess involves Lucifer plotting his own murder as part of a sting operation.

"Oh!!!! Is this the title of Ella's book that she was writing?! Cuz that would be totally awesome!" one fan wrote and another chimed in, "That is actually a feasible explanation... I have visions now of her doing a 'pitch' to a publisher and the 'murder' is acted out as scenes with the characters... sort of like the 200th ep of SG1 did."

Nevertheless, there were also those who expressed their worries that they will bid goodbye to the devil in "Lucifer" Season 6 Episode 5.

The title reveal for "Lucifer" season 6, episode 5 came after the writers also shared that episode 4 is called "Pin the Tail on the Baddie." The identity of the "baddie" is a mystery as it could refer to the devil himself or his evil twin Michael.