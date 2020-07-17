"Lucifer" Season 6 will be the end of the Tom Ellis-led Netflix show and according to co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, it will tell one giant story that puts the characters where they are supposed to end up.

Doing the sixth season was not always in the creators' agenda so when Netflix and Warner Bros. TV asked them in February if they have one more story to tell for a final season, their initial reply was no. But then, they thought long and hard about the offer and finally came up with a "giant story" that they want to tell.

"It was very, very similar to when we went from 10 episodes to 16," Henderson told Entertainment Weekly alluding to the 16-episode order for "Lucifer" Season 5.

"[We were] like, 'No, this is perfect. If we do this, it'll ruin everything! Then three days later, you're like, 'Wait, how could we not have done this?'" he added.

Modrovich revealed that she and Henderson eventually realised that with "Lucifer" Season 6, they are given the opportunity to give the show's characters the proper ending that they deserve.

"What we realised is that the last bit of that [series] finale episode was actually a lot of great stories sped up just to give us a satisfying ending for all our characters. We literally lobbed off Act 6 and went, 'Let's take what happens in Act 6 in a scene and dive into it, and really explore how characters end up where they ended up.' So, that ended up being our nugget for season 6," Modrovich explained.

Netflix then confirmed the Season 6 renewal in June and the creators could not be more excited to share what the final season will bring to Lucifans. Henderson said they have created the story that they "were always going to tell, but just written much larger" and "so much more interestingly."

"Lucifer" Season 6 gave the showrunners the confidence to end the show right. Modrovich said the final season will tell "one giant story that just needed to be told."

Details about "Lucifer" Season 6 remain scarce. Ellis will reprise his titular character along with D.B. Woodside, who will return as the angel Amenadiel and direct an episode in the season. There is no confirmation yet whether Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Rachel Harris will return, although it is said that they signed contracts good for six seasons.