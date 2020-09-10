"Lucifer" will wrap up its story in Season 6 with six episodes fewer than Season 5, which has 16 episodes.

Sources for TV Line revealed that the final season is definitely shorter than the 5th, which had to be released into two equal parts. The first eight episodes arrived on Netflix on Aug. 21. There is no release date announced yet for the remaining eight.

Interestingly, "Lucifer" Season 5 initially received a 10-episode order from Warner Bros. TV. before it got expanded. The additional ten from Season 6 then brings the series' total episodes to 93.

It is not known why the final season only has 10 episodes. Perhaps it has something to do with story saturation. The showrunners were already writing the show's finale when they received confirmation on the Season 6 renewal. In the end, they had to create another big story for the final season without the need to alter what they had already written for the Season 5 ending.

"One of the big things that we said when we agreed to Season 6 is that we did not want to change Season 5 because we loved Season 5. When the back half gets released from Season 5, when Season 5B gets released, I think people will see how much the whole season fits together like, I think, a beautiful jigsaw puzzle," co-showrunner Joe Henderson said in an interview with Collider. He added that he and Ildy Modrovich "didn't want to change the ending, but what we did is we just ended Season 5."

"We basically lopped off the act six that Ildy was in the middle of writing, and these stories that we sort of were speeding through anyways, we realised, in retrospect, we were sort of moving really fast on some things and summarizing moments that could actually be stories," he explained.

Henderson stressed the importance of making sure that Season 5 stayed in its own story. Then they had to challenge themselves and find other stories to write about for Season 6. Modrovich chimed in and said that "Lucifer" Season 6 will be "a whole other chapter." She teased that it will be "one giant story" that needs to be told.