It may not come as a shock to Trixie when Lucifer Morningstar finally decides to reveal his true self to her in "Lucifer" Season 5, as hinted by a scene from an earlier season.

Fans are convinced that Trixie already knows that Lucifer is the real Devil because of the drawing she made of him back in Season 2. An eagle-eyed fan pointed at the childlike drawing pinned to the fridge in S02 Episode 18. The image is that of a devil complete with horns and a pointy tail.

"Trixie already knows. Remember the drawing on [the fridge]?" Express quoted a fan, after one asked how Trixie would react once she finds out that Lucifer is the actual Devil.

Meanwhile, another fan chimed in and said that Trixie believes that Lucifer is the real ruler of hell because he never lies. Apart from being truthful, he also never backs out on a promise or a deal.

"I think Trixie believes with a child-like innocence simply because he says he's the Devil and he says he doesn't lie," the fan said.

Moreover, Season 1 may have already hinted that Trixie already knows Lucifer is the real Devil in the pilot episode. He first met Trixie at her school when she reprimanded him about smoking inside the building. She then warned him that her mother, Chloe Decker (Lauren German), is a police officer and that she could arrest him. She then asked him for his name, and he said "Lucifer." Trixie replied in awe, "like the Devil?" and he simply answered, "Exactly."

Trixie may already be aware that Lucifer is the real Devil, but she has not seen his real face yet. It will be interesting to find out how she will react to seeing his actual face. She was not the least bit surprised or afraid when she saw Maze's demon face. Instead, she smiled and accepted her even more as her friend.

Meanwhile, it took some time for Dr. Linda and Chloe to realise and accept that Maze is a demon and Lucifer is the actual Devil. Perhaps Trixie will not see Lucifer differently, and they will retain their close bond even after she sees his Devil face in "Lucifer" Season 5.