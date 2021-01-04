The writers for the Netflix show took to Twitter after the New Year to reveal the title for "Lucifer" season 6, episode 8, which talks about saving the devil in order to save the world.

Lucifer Morningstar may have gotten himself into trouble and that he needs saving if the title is anything to go by. The fate of the world relies on getting him out of the mess he is in if the "Save the Devil, Save the World" title is taken literally.

"Uh-oh, what did our favorite #Lucifer get himself into that he needs saving? I bet @AiyanaEWhite, and our newest director, @dbwofficial, know," the writers tweeted.

Interestingly, "Lucifer" season 6, episode 5 is called "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar," which could hint at a grim fate for the devil. Then, episodes 6 and 7 are entitled "A Lot Dirtier Than That" and "My Best Friend," respectively.

Meanwhile, fans weighed in on what the title could mean. A fan guessed that something happens that makes the devil lose his temper and he takes his anger out on the world.

"Yes, Team Lucifer to the rescue, so no need to worry, right. Love that in order to save the world the devil is needed somehow but then after all he is the Lightbringer," another tweeted.

I think something bad happens and Lucifer Looses his temper and now all set to end the war ?? that's Osm. pic.twitter.com/OzXqw2NMcN January 3, 2021

"Lucifer" season 6, episode 8 marks D.B. Woodside's directorial debut and co-creator Joe Henderson hyped his turn on the director's chair in a tweet. The actor, who returns to the show as the angel Amenadiel, also expressed his excitement to direct a fun episode.

“Directed by DB Woodside.”



This is gonna be fun. ??? https://t.co/h5B06Cg8xc — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) January 3, 2021

Aimee Garcia, who plays CSI Ella Lopez, also tweeted her support and she wrote, "I'm so so so so proud of you!!! You are gonna CRUSH it Deebs!"

Woodside first revealed that he will direct an episode in "Lucifer" season 6 in July. He made the announcement in a tweet where he also confirmed his return to the series.

"Happy to announce that I will be returning to Lucifer for season 6. Additionally, I will be directing an episode for our final season. This is a beautiful cast. We stand by each other. We fight for one another," he wrote.

Yes Brother...! Utterly delighted and excited to get back alongside you both in front of and behind the camera❤️#Lucifer ✊?✊?? https://t.co/F0S7qTng1h — tom ellis (@tomellis17) July 5, 2020

Filming for "Lucifer" season 6, the final run of the series continues at the Warner Bros. studios in Los Angeles. Netflix has yet to announce the release date for season 5B.