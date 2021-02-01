"Lucifer" season 5B will ultimately address God's (Dennis Haysbert) appearance on Earth and while fans think that he may be the villain in the story, co-showrunner Joe Henderson said otherwise.

The instalment will reveal just how much of a complicated character God is. He is more than just a villain or hero in the story. The creator clarified that the show is not out to make God the villain but that his arc is more on "just a father story." It will explore God's "own path of pain and heroism" to make him the hero of his own story.

Talking about God's appearance on Earth, Henderson said that it will ultimately affect Lucifer more than Amenadiel, as the devil has been trying to come to terms with the fact that his father is "not the enemy." Instead, "God is just a father trying to do right by his son."

"I think what's so interesting about our show is that for the entirety of it, God has been this outside force, this unknowable force," Henderson explained in an interview with CBR.

"But, also, it's been about Lucifer ping-ponging between thoughts that [God] isn't, or is [doing right by him], and frustration over why God can't just tell him things, which is a very relatable thought for any child who just wants their father or mother or parent to just tell them what they're thinking," he added.

As such, it was important that God retain a sense of mystery and "godliness" in "Lucifer" season 5B. The team decided against letting him start giving answers right away as soon as he came down to Earth.

"The trick was if we're gonna bring God down, how do we maintain the godliness? How do we make sure that he can start answering things without just volunteering everything?" Henderson pointed out and added, "A lot of that is the arc of season 5b. God's here, but well, is he just more mysterious than ever? Or can I start actually getting the answers that I've wanted?"

Henderson teased that God in "Lucifer" season 5B will also be approachable and relatable. He is a "warm" figure instead of a cold presence. This way, he can interact with his children and fulfil being a father to them.