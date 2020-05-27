Aimee Garcia, who plays CSI Ella Lopez in the Netflix show "Lucifer," sent a heartfelt message to a fan about self-acceptance.

The actress responded to a fan who tagged her in a tweet about the "Lucifer" Season 3 Episode 25 titled "Boo Normal." In that episode, Ella confided in Chloe Decker (Lauren German) about the ghost she sees and hears and whom she eventually started talking to. This ghost, named Ray-Ray, turned out to be Lucifer's sibling Azrael trying to toy with Ella by telling her lies.

This episode resonated with the fan who admitted to have been suffering from schizophrenia since she was six years old. In the tweet, the Lucifan shared that "Boo-Normal" "really gets under my skin." She talked about how she and Ella are similar in a way because they find ways to cope with the disease.

"Ella being afraid of telling everyone about her [Ray-Ray] because she doesn't want to sound crazy and feel sorry for her and what happened at the pajamas party, hearing about it made me cry because it's something I deal with everyday," the fan wrote. She also added that while Ella's coping strategy involves blackjack and card counting, she copes by watching TV shows since they keep her going on her worst days.

The fan then talked about Ella's personality in "Lucifer" and said the character's personality describes who she is around people as well. She is a hugger, talks too much, is "pure sunshine" around others, and loves to make people feel good about themselves.

However, when "it comes to me being crazy everything hurts. It's a horrible illness and everyone is telling me it's not real...the scene with Ella coming clean about Rae-Rae to Chloe made me cry a lot. I almost felt like it was me being accepted," the fan shared.

Struggling with schizophrenia as I do #boonormal reaches a whole other level and makes acceptance of who I am easier. Iâ€™ve written some thought because this ep and Aimee deserve credit for making it possible. @Aimee_Garcia @Ildymojo @LuciferNetflix pic.twitter.com/FdOo4aqL0O May 23, 2020

Lopez responded to the fan's tweet by thanking her for the beautiful note. She said it fills her heart that the characters in "Lucifer" "make people feel less alone". She reminded the fan that it is natural to feel sad, lonely, and hurt. Garcia even said that if the fan is a freak, then so is she.