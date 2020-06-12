Filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 may resume soon if what D.B. Woodside told fans is anything to go by.

Woodside, who plays Amenadiel in "Lucifer," took to Twitter recently to appease fans who are getting impatient for the show's return to Netflix. It has been over three months since production for the series stopped due to the pandemic. The showrunners have also previously teased an announcement for the return date, but that has not happened yet. Suffice to say, Lucifans are getting antsy.

However, Woodside appears to know that the show is cooking up something for its fans. He assured them that "good things are happening" so he asked that they "continue to be patient."

Dear #Lucifans



Good things are happening. Pls continue to be patient.

His tweet naturally prompted fans to ask if this means "Lucifer" Season 5 will resume production soon. One commented, "I hope this means that you are headed back to the studio soon to finish S5. My best wishes to you, DB," and another wrote, "Awww DB! That means something like you'll be back to finish s5? and start s6? and make promo videos & photos?"

Thankfully, Lucifans understand the reason for the long wait. They say they will continue to be patient because they know that "Lucifer" Season 5 will be worth the wait. They also sent their well-wishes to Woodside and reminded him to stay safe amid the pandemic and the recent happenings concerning the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We're really excited about s5 but we understand that it's taking time due to the current events so no pressure, we understand," one fan wrote and another commented, "Good things come to those who wait. We will definitely be here when the time comes."

We just want you to be safe.

Interestingly, Woodside's post came after co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich tweeted that fans will hear about "Lucifer" Season 5 soon. She also talked about reuniting with her "Lucifer" family "very soon."

Modrovich also apologised to a fan who said that she has been forever waiting for "SOON." She said she understands that fans are annoyed and getting impatient.

I know! Feel free to be annoyed. I thought itâ€™d be sooner than itâ€™s been. Oof. ðŸ˜³â¤ï¸ https://t.co/Fq0q0Yj0yC — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) June 9, 2020

"Lucifer" Season 5 still has no release date and no return date for filming the remaining episode. On a good note, Tom Ellis renewed his contract to reprise his titular role in Season 6 pending confirmation from Netflix on the renewal.