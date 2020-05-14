Lesley-Ann Brandt told off a fan who demanded to know when "Lucifer" Season 5 will air on Netflix during an unpleasant interaction on social media.

The actress responded to the impatient fan in a series of tweets wherein she reminded him to understand the situation. She assured that the show will return, but there is no actual release date yet given the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dude. We are in a global pandemic. Seriously. Can you guys just understand that we don't know a release date because the world is upside down right now?" she wrote on Twitter, adding that "Netflix, like everyone else is working hard and is navigating translating our show into hundreds of languages in a PANDEMIC!"

The original tweet from the fan has since been deleted but not before others read the rude manner it was written. Other Lucifans came to the show and to Brandt's defence and told her to not let the rude comments bother her.

"People are so g*****n entitled. I can't with this and he deleted the tweet after you called him out," one fan wrote and another commented, "What the actual f**k? TV isn't worth anyone's death. When the show comes out, it comes out."

"Some people just don't get it. They should just exercise more patience and just be grateful there will be shows to watch later. Lives are more important than profit or entertainment," another fan said.

I agree!!! As much as I want a season 5 I would not like to risk one of our lovely Lucifer actors catching the virus... or anyone for that matter!!! Thank you Lesley, a lot of us really appreciate you and your message ðŸ™ðŸ˜Š May 11, 2020

Thank you Lesley-Ann. Yes, I love the show, and yes, it would be great to have at least part 1 now, but it is still just a fucking TV show. No lifes are on risk when we have to wait. There are way more important things to take care of atm — Michaela Schaffler (@MichaelaSchaff6) May 11, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Brandt acknowledged that "fans are anxiously waiting." But she implored them to stop putting the blame on the cast and crew.

I get that fans are anxiously waiting but stop with that frustration being directed towards cast, producers and Netflix. Everyone is trying their best to get the show to you as soon as possible. Thank you. — ðŸ“ŽLesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) May 11, 2020

It seemed that the deleted tweet harassed cast and crew members for details on the "Lucifer" Season 5 release date. Sadly, there is no update yet on when the show will return to TV screens. Netflix has yet to announce a return date and co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich also swore that they do not know anything.

Likewise, the cast members are in the dark about the show's return given the current health crisis. They have yet to finish filming the last episode of "Lucifer" Season 5. Fans will just have to be patient and not vent out their frustration over the lack of information from the cast and crew.