Tom Ellis is knocking on fans' hearts to donate any amount to the charity page he and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer created for the sake of the Black Lives Matter Foundation.

The "Lucifer" star opened the GoFundMe page on May 31 in the hopes of raising $20,000. There are 884 pledges as of writing, who contributed to the current amount of $23, 718. The Welsh actor tagged the page under "Dreams, Hopes & Wishes" and included a simple yet informative message about where the proceeds will go.

"In the wake of George Floyd's murder at the hands of police and the continued brutality against African-Americans, please help us in raising money for Black Lives Matter," Ellis wrote and added an excerpt from the mission statement of the Black Lives Matter Foundation.

"More information about Black Lives Matter Foundation: Our mission is to help survivors and families that have suffered from the loss of a relative or loved one as a result of an unjust or questionable police shooting, and use our unique and creative ideas to help bring the police and the community closer together to save lives."

Ellis tweeted a link to his GoFundMe Page along with the caption "All of us need to do more than just express outrage. Let's be helpful. If you can, please help me in supporting @Blklivesmatter in their defense of black life."

All of us need to do more than just express outrage. Letâ€™s be helpful. If you can, please help me in supporting @Blklivesmatter in their defense of black life. https://t.co/2440L1ZIe5 — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 31, 2020

The couple's intention to support the Black Lives Matter foundation earned praise from fans. One netizen wrote, "Thank you Tom & Meaghan for speaking up and setting up a fundraiser for BLM, you are the best & it's very appreciated." Another said, "Meanwhile, Thanks again Tom, already donated & will continue to heed your advice! No truer words spoken all day. Love you!"

"Lucifer" co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich also went online to share her support for the actor. She retweeted Ellis' post along with the caption "The world is on fire, and no one can save us but you. #BlackLivesMatter #spreadlove #bethechange."

Ellis' "Lucifer" co-stars also supported his campaign and redirected people to his page. Lauren German tweeted "These donations go directly 100% to the @Blklivesmatter foundation. Thank you Tom & Meaghan for the heads up on this everyone please RT."