Tom Ellis talked about the addition of Dennis Haysbert as God in "Lucifer" Season 5 in a recent interview where he was all praises for his co-star.

This article contains spoilers from "Lucifer" Season 5A which aired on Netflix on Aug. 21.

The show's lead star admitted that he did not know God would be featured in the season. He was obviously surprised when co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson decided to cast him.

"I didn't know if we were ever going to go there on the show and actually meet Dad," Ellis told Entertainment Weekly.

God appeared on earth in the midseason finale, episode 8, amid a brutal fight between his three sons —Amenadiel, Lucifer, and his identical twin brother Michael. The patriarch's presence is a lead up to the story for Season 5B, which Henderson previously said will focus on family dynamics.

Apparently, Ellis had great working experience with Haysbert because he only had good words for the actor in his interview. He admitted that he still gets goosebumps just talking about the "24" alum's involvement on the show.

"Every time I talk about this, the hairs on my arm go up because Dennis is just brilliant as a human being and as an actor, and playing the role of Dad on this show," he said adding, "The dynamic that it brought to the show and the stuff that we got to talk about because Dad was there, I didn't think we'd ever get to that level on this show."

The showrunners shared that they did not intend to add God when "Lucifer" premiered in 2016. But this changed when they featured hell in Season 1. They eventually got to tease God's addition in the show through a voice over in the Season 3 episode "Once Upon A Time." The episode re-imagined a story in which Chloe is not a detective. Yet, God still pulled the strings in her introduction to Lucifer. Author Neil Gaiman voiced God.

"We wanted to play with [God] and start teasing it because that was the last big role. We were never sure if we were going to do it because we always had to figure out how to do it right," Henderson said.

Modrovich chimed in and revealed that "Lucifer" Season 5 managed to find a way "to maintain the mystery of God even though he's right in front of us." He makes things even more frustrating because he plays coy. Ellis said he is excited for fans to see more of God and revealed the first two episodes of Season 5B are his favourites.