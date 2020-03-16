Netflix has cancelled filming for all its original TV shows including "Lucifer" and "Stranger Things" over health concerns connected to the deadly COVID-19, and in keeping with government orders regarding the pandemic.

The streaming giant called a stop of production for all shows filmed in the U.S. and Canada for precautionary measures. It will be a two-week hiatus in accordance with "government restrictions and health/safety precautions."

Among those affected by the cancellation includes some of the most-binged watched shows on Netflix: "Lucifer" and "Stranger Things." "Lucifer" was in the middle of filming for Season 5 when news of the deadly disease broke. The cast and crew were also almost done with production and were down to filming their last Season 5 episode prior to the cancellation.

As for "Stranger Things," production for Season 4 only kicked off last week. There were even a few set photos from Atlanta that emerged online which confirmed the start of filming.

There is no news yet on how the filming cancellation may affect the shows' release dates. Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for "Lucifer" Season 5. The cancellation also comes at a bad time for the series, amid talks that Netflix and Warner Bros. TV have agreed to renew the show for Season 6 and with the cast and showrunners fully on board already.

I directed 515 actually - so we finished that one. (Havenâ€™t smSEEN it yet though ðŸ˜³) But YES to all who asked... we will return at some point (when itâ€™s safe!) to finish 516!! ðŸ˜ˆâ¤ï¸ðŸ’ªðŸ¼ #Lucifer #LuciferNetflix #LuciferSeason5 https://t.co/YrLGQJtagl — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, "Stranger Things" Season 4 filming was set to move to New Mexico from Atlanta, Georgia. Production was set to end in August. Clearly, a move will take a great deal of reconsideration given the coronavirus pandemic.

Outside of "Stranger Things" Season 4 and "Lucifer" Season 5, other Hollywood movies and other TV shows have also called an indefinite break from filming. This is because no one knows how long the coronavirus pandemic is going to delay everything. Even live shows had to film their episodes without the live audiences as a precautionary measure. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Jeopardy!, and "Wheel of Fortune" scrapped their audiences while Jimmy Fallon, Wendy Williams, and Seth Myers indefinitely stopped production on their respective talks shows, according to Metro UK.

In the meantime, fans can binge-watch the past seasons ahead of the release of "Stranger Things" Season 4 and "Lucifer" Season 5. They can also opt to stream the other recently released shows on Netflix including "Kingdom" Season 2 and "Elite" Season 3.