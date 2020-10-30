"Lucifer" co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich announced the completion of the scripts for the sixth and final season of the Netflix series with a farewell photo from the writers.

It was a sad yet fulfilling day for everyone in the "Lucifer" Writer's Room on Wednesday, as everyone said their goodbyes to one another via video call. Those involved with the series from the beginning, including co-creator Joe Henderson and writer/executive producer Chris Rafferty, blew kisses to the camera. The other writers in the meeting included Aiyana White, Jenn Kao, Julia Fontana, Ricardo Lopez, Ana Christina Perez, and more.

"Last day in the Lucifer Writer's Room," Modrovich captioned the photo on Twitter.

"These people inspire me beyond words. How is it that a heart can feel so full and yet be breaking at the same time?" she added.

Rafferty shared a similar photo from the Zoom call as he too, bid farewell to the "Lucifer" writers.

"Big day today. The FINAL DAY of the #Lucifer Writers Room. After us S6 writers finished plotting the series finale we've always wanted, we celebrated... with writers from seasons past! Although we've brought our epic story to its conclusion, this family will last forever," he wrote.

Big day today. The FINAL DAY of the #Lucifer Writers Room. After us S6 writers finished plotting the series finale we've always wanted, we celebrated... with writers from seasons past! Although we've brought our epic story to its conclusion, this family will last forever. â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/WNSuRzyjlz
October 29, 2020

In an Instagram post, Rafferty also confirmed that season 6 is the final run for "Lucifer." He called the attention of the fans who asked for more seasons and told them "there's no need" as "Season 6 is truly the end and it's the end we truly desire."

He also looked back on the past six years that "Lucifer" became more than a TV show to the writers. It became their lives.

"Lucky for us, we are going out the way we wanted. So please know that we are all good. We have our closure," he continued and reminded Lucifans that they still have 18 more episodes to look forward to.

"And although our writers ROOM is done, we still have a LOT more work ahead of us. And we're working hard to make sure our final episodes will give YOU closure too," Rafferty concluded.

"Lucifer" season 5B has eight episodes while season 6 only has 10. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the second half of the fifth installment and when the final run will premiere.